'Breathe': The Messages Of Hope To Help Kids Return To School

Advice to young people on their first day back at school, from YoungMinds:

1. Talk to someone about it. If you’re struggling, open up to someone you trust and see if they can offer you any support and reassurance.

2. Try to find something positive about the day. Whether that’s getting back into a routine, seeing friends again or a teacher that you trust. It can be very easy to let all of the bad things surrounding us cloud our optimism, but focusing on the positives can really help.

3. Try techniques to reduce your worries, like mindfulness, meditation, and grounding techniques which can help when you’re feeling really anxious.

4. Remember, you’re not alone in what you’re experiencing. It’s always okay to ask for help. Visit the YoungMinds website at youngminds.org.uk for advice and support, or if you’re a young person experiencing a mental health crisis and need urgent support, text YM to 85258.