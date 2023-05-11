These Five Breakfast Foods Could Help You Avoid ‘Silent Killer’ Health Problem

Simon McGill via Getty Images

Experts agree that loading your plate with these nutritious foods first thing in the morning can help you stave off a particularly deadly ‘silent killer’ health issue.

High blood pressure is said to affect one in four people in the UK and is the third biggest risk factor for premature death and disability in England after smoking and a poor diet. It puts an extra strain on the body, causing serious issues like kidney failure and vascular dementia, and is described as a ‘silent killer’ due to it not showing many symptoms.

Luckily, though, there are certain foods that have been proven to reduce blood pressure and help make us healthier overall. Here are some of the best ones to have with your breakfast to set your day up right…

Blueberries

All berries are good for us, but blueberries in particular pack a healthy punch. They’re rich in natural compounds called flavonoids, and one study found that consuming them might prevent hypertension and help lower blood pressure.

Pop on top of Greek yoghurt with other berries or bananas, add to cereal or layer on pancakes to get your fill.

Citrus fruits

Oranges and grapefruits are classic breakfast fruits, and you can feel even better about eating them after research has revealed that they can have powerful blood pressure-lowering effects.

A five-month study with Japanese women showed that daily lemon juice intake combined with walking was significantly correlated with reductions in systolic blood pressure, (the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats), which the researchers attributed to the citric acid and flavonoid content of lemons.

Grapefruits and grapefruit juice are sometimes said to interfere with common blood pressure-lowering medication, so make sure to chat to your doctor before trying any new foods or diets.

Salmon

We all know fish are a great source of lean, healthy protein that are packed with omega-3 fatty acids; something that’s proven to be brilliant at helping to lower blood pressure and lower inflammation.

Try some smoked salmon over your avocado toast for an extra dose of protein and to help your blood pressure.

Pumpkin Seeds

These seeds might be small, but they’re definitely mighty when it comes to boosting nutrition. Perfect for sprinkling over porridge, mixed into muesli or baked into bread, pumpkin seeds provide concentrated nutrients that are important for blood pressure control, including potassium, magnesium and arginine, an amino acid needed for the production of nitric oxide, which is important for reducing blood pressure.

