People who use their phones behind the wheel may soon be caught out by new smart road signs that pick up active phone signals.

The road signs, which are being trialled in Norfolk, can tell the difference between active phone calls and other activities based on the strength of a signal and how long it lasts. When it detects activity, it will flash up a red warning signal to drivers.

In case you’re wondering if it’ll wrongly call you out, the system is able to simultaneously detect bluetooth signals so that anyone legally in a call via their car’s speakers is not wrongly issued a warning.