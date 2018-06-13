These British Mammals Are In Danger Of Extinction – Here's How You Can Help Protect Them

Almost one in five mammal species in Britain are facing a high risk of extinction, according to research by The Mammal Society.

This new study spells trouble for many of our British garden favourites. Red squirrels were described as “endangered”, hedgehogs are “vulnerable” and rabbits are “near threatened”, as part of the first comprehensive review of these mammals’ populations for more than 20 years – other endangered species include the wildcat, the black rat, the beaver, the water vole and the hazel dormouse.

Climate change is reportedly a contributing factor, as well as our use of pesticides in our gardens. Here are some expert recommendations for helping out these endangered species before it’s too late.