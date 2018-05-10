These Vegan Food Replacements Will Blow Your Mind

Looking for some fresh vegan inspiration? Thankfully, the times of depressing vegan cakes made from sunflower oil and sandwiches filled with tragic slices of faux meat are over.
From actually decent ‘cheese’ made from coconut (cheers, Sainsbury’s) to fake fried chicken that’s so decadent it hurts, the UK is getting good at this stuff. From the fish oil sub you’ve never heard of, to a Parmesan replacement to set your pasta on fire, you need to try these vegan substitutes out.
Nooch
Important: don’t judge it by its name. Nutritional yeast is just regular yeast that’s been dried up, to deactivate it. It’s used as a Parmesan replacement, as the cheesey, umami flavour and the fact that it comes in sprinkle form makes it perfect to layer on your spaghetti.
Nothing Fishy
So. Omega 3 doesn’t actually come directly from oily fish - it comes via krill that said oily fish eat, who in turn, have eaten algae - which is where the fatty acid comes from. Nowadays, we can cut out the swimming middlemen and get the goodness straight from the algae source, via these handy capsules.
Liquid smoke
That barbecue flavour – so smokey, so delicious – is one of the best things about meat. With liquid smoke, made from liquified gases released from burning wood, you can get that complexity of flavour.
Add to slow cooked jackfruit (another relatively new craze) and wrap with guacamole in a taco, to haricot beans with sweet potatoes or to sliced aubergine to pair with a chopped slaw.
Seitan
No, not like the prince of darkness. It’s a high protein replacement that’s made from wheat. Diced and fried, it’s got a wondrously similar texture to legit chicken. Boom.
Flax seed ‘egg’
Pancakes, cakes – all the best things – need their ingredients binding together, to make something good. Normally that binder would be an egg. But if you’re cutting back, try this clever hack.
Grind down one tablespoon of flax seeds in a coffee or spice grinder, before whisking into three tablespoons of water, until it becomes a little jelly-like, for one ‘egg’. Use in your recipe as normal.