These Vegan Food Replacements Will Blow Your Mind

Looking for some fresh vegan inspiration? Thankfully, the times of depressing vegan cakes made from sunflower oil and sandwiches filled with tragic slices of faux meat are over.

From actually decent ‘cheese’ made from coconut (cheers, Sainsbury’s) to fake fried chicken that’s so decadent it hurts, the UK is getting good at this stuff. From the fish oil sub you’ve never heard of, to a Parmesan replacement to set your pasta on fire, you need to try these vegan substitutes out.

Nooch

Important: don’t judge it by its name. Nutritional yeast is just regular yeast that’s been dried up, to deactivate it. It’s used as a Parmesan replacement, as the cheesey, umami flavour and the fact that it comes in sprinkle form makes it perfect to layer on your spaghetti.