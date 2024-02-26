ParentsBaby Names

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1924

The Social Security Administration's baby names data goes back more than a century.
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

The popular baby names of 1924 include a mix of enduring classics and former favorites that have faded into obscurity.
H. Armstrong Roberts via Getty Images
The popular baby names of 1924 include a mix of enduring classics and former favorites that have faded into obscurity.

Baby name trends come and go, but some picks have real staying power. To appreciate which monikers have stood the test of time, all you have to do is look at the Social Security Administration’s data, which tracks the most popular names going back to the 1880s.

We examined the top choices 100 years ago and found a strong mix of enduring classics like William, James and Evelyn along with forgotten faves like Doris, Lois, Mildred and Eugene. But given American parents’ love for vintage gems, there’s always a chance those latter names might experience a resurgence in the future.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for girls and boys born in 1924.

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Helen
  4. Betty
  5. Margaret
  6. Ruth
  7. Virginia
  8. Mildred
  9. Doris
  10. Frances
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Evelyn
  13. Anna
  14. Marie
  15. Alice
  16. Jean
  17. Marjorie
  18. Irene
  19. Shirley
  20. Florence
  21. Martha
  22. Lois
  23. Lillian
  24. Louise
  25. Rose

Boys

  1. Robert
  2. John
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Richard
  9. Edward
  10. Donald
  11. Thomas
  12. Frank
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Raymond
  16. Walter
  17. Jack
  18. Henry
  19. Kenneth
  20. Arthur
  21. Albert
  22. Harry
  23. Ralph
  24. David
  25. Eugene
|
Submit a tip
Close