JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

Baby names are always going through cycles, some years we see a rise in the more classic names such as Charlotte and Matthew. Other years — for example 2023 — we see unique names like Isla and Jude gaining popularity.

But for 2024 there are some names that we’ll probably be saying goodbye to or not hearing for a long time.

Advertisement

Compiling data from 2022 to 2023, BabyCentre found which names have plummeted in popularity — some of these might come as a shock to you.

Least popular boys’ names

Keanu Ryder Leroy Younes Aydan Griff Bowen Bruno Jameson Moses Nelson Preston Tiger Buddy Hansel Luigi Matthias Miller Raffy Roscoe

Least popular girls’ names

Flo Maira Vivienne Zahraa Alyssia Deema Kiera Latifa Nihira Peggy Tianna Anita Bailey Elyse Indiana Renee Saira Drew Macey Maddy

But no need to fear, though these are losing popularity, BabyCentre also compiled a list of names that are getting popular. It turns out people are going for more classic baby names again! History repeats itself.

Advertisement

Though celebs are still opting for the most unique names you could think of, e.g. Lindsay Lohan naming her son Luai and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child being named Riot — us common folk seem to be doing the opposite.