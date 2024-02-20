Baby names are always going through cycles, some years we see a rise in the more classic names such as Charlotte and Matthew. Other years — for example 2023 — we see unique names like Isla and Jude gaining popularity.
But for 2024 there are some names that we’ll probably be saying goodbye to or not hearing for a long time.
Compiling data from 2022 to 2023, BabyCentre found which names have plummeted in popularity — some of these might come as a shock to you.
Least popular boys’ names
- Keanu
- Ryder
- Leroy
- Younes
- Aydan
- Griff
- Bowen
- Bruno
- Jameson
- Moses
- Nelson
- Preston
- Tiger
- Buddy
- Hansel
- Luigi
- Matthias
- Miller
- Raffy
- Roscoe
Least popular girls’ names
- Flo
- Maira
- Vivienne
- Zahraa
- Alyssia
- Deema
- Kiera
- Latifa
- Nihira
- Peggy
- Tianna
- Anita
- Bailey
- Elyse
- Indiana
- Renee
- Saira
- Drew
- Macey
- Maddy
But no need to fear, though these are losing popularity, BabyCentre also compiled a list of names that are getting popular. It turns out people are going for more classic baby names again! History repeats itself.
Though celebs are still opting for the most unique names you could think of, e.g. Lindsay Lohan naming her son Luai and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child being named Riot — us common folk seem to be doing the opposite.
Popular baby names for 2024 include Emma, Charlotte and Ellie for girls, and Noah, Liam and James for boys!