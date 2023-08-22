Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Baby

Matt Slocum/Associated Press Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby together, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

TMZ reported that Rihanna gave birth to a boy earlier this month and that his name starts with an “R”.

Rihanna gave birth to the couple’s first child, RZA, named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, more than a year ago. In February, Rihanna performed in the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant with her second baby.

During an interview at the Met Gala in May, the singer said her pregnancy with her second baby was different and that she felt “energetic”.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Just everything ... no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”

RZA made his editorial debut in the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, appearing on the cover with his parents. His name was a secret at the time, and he was only referred to as “Baby.”

