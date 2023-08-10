Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Her Toddler In Savage X Fenty Photo Shoot

James Devaney via Getty Images Rihanna at The 2023 Met Gala in May.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty maternity bras have a solid endorsement: her son RZA.

The singer and beauty mogul, who is pregnant with baby number two, recently posed for photos posted on the official Instagram account for her lingerie brand that showed her breastfeeding her 14-month-old son while wearing the company’s maternity bra.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA,” a caption of one of the posts read.

The singer has also modelled other items of lingerie for the brand during her current pregnancy. Last month, she posed for photos wearing a pink sheer bra and thong set.

In June, she modelled an oversized T-shirt with a message on the front that read: “Use a Condom.” She shared shots from the cheeky Savage X Fenty photoshoot on Twitter, writing, “This shirt is old...”

Rihanna welcomed RZA with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The Work singer memorably confirmed her pregnancy with baby No. 2 shortly after her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

James Devaney via Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky photographed at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City.

The beauty mogul has talked openly about her experiences with motherhood and her pregnancies.

During a red carpet interview at the Met Gala in May, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that her current pregnancy is “so different from the first one.”