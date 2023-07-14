RZA Reacts To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him

From Left: RZA, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The Wu-Tang Clan frontman recently spilled the tea on how he feels about the celebrity couple naming their firstborn after him. Getty Images

RZA, the iconic leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, might have the distinction of being one of the most influential rappers of all time, but there is one particular tribute that he probably didn’t see coming — having Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name their son after him.

In a conversation with CNN that was published last week, RZA – whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs – responded to the touching gesture, saying it is “a great honour to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

Advertisement

The New York lyricist continued: “RZA is only a name, it’s a title, so it’s an honour, and I salute [Rihanna] and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

RZA previously explained in 2015 that his moniker stands for “Ruler-Knowledge/Wisdom/Understanding-Allah” in a Facebook post.

NME reported that he decided on his rap name after discovering the importance of the letter Z while learning about Islam, per the Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1. In Islam, the letter “Z” signifies the nature or essence of God.

Advertisement

Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child, gave birth to her son last year in May. But the musical pair didn’t immediately announce their son’s name until nearly a year after his birth.

Speaking with The Associated Press last November, the Fenty Beauty mogul explained the delay, admitting that “we just didn’t get around to it yet, really”.

She added: “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Just two months ago, A$AP, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, unveiled their son’s name in a carousel of adorable photos with the caption: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FIRST BORN. RZA.”