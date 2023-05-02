Rihanna Reveals How Her Second Pregnancy Is 'So Different' To Her First

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Rihanna is seen arriving at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Rihanna has opened up about how her second pregnancy has been wildly different from her first in terms of how it’s impacted her body – and this time around she’s become well acquainted with morning sickness.

The 35-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night in an elaborate Chanel bridal gown, alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

While stood outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she was asked by E! News how her second pregnancy is going, to which the star replied it’s “so different” from her first.

“Just everything,” she said. “All of my … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”

But she added she’s “enjoying it” and feels “energetic”.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child – a little boy – in May 2022.

During her first pregnancy, the singer revealed she’d been craving a lot of sweet treats.

At the time she told E! News she’d struggled to hide her pregnancy from her friends because they knew her habits.

“They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and doughnuts,” the star said.

Rihanna also revealed to Extra she’d been feeling tired “on and off” throughout her first pregnancy, which she wasn’t used to.

“I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now’,” she said.

At this year’s Met Gala, the Fenty Beauty founder said of her son: “I’m in love. I’m obsessed – and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”