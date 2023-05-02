In Case You Were Wondering, Yes, Rihanna Is Still Very Much Queen Of The Met Gala

For many of us here in the UK, waking up on the first Tuesday morning of May means only one thing – immediately looking up all of the must-see photos from the Met Gala from the night before.

And the chances are, there’s one woman in particular whose look you’ll be eager to see. Yes, we’re talking about Rihanna.

Rihanna makes her way into the 2023 Met Gala Taylor Hill via Getty Images

If any of that rings true for you, then we’re happy to report that the chart-topping singer and beauty entrepreneur’s position as queen of the Met Ball is very much still secure.

Rihanna walked the red carpet on Monday night in an elaborate Chanel bridal gown that more than fit the “in honour of Karl Lagerfeld” dress code.

Those eyelashes Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Not only did the eye-catching look bring the drama with its detailed floral hood, it also brought camp value, with Rihanna sporting a pair of sunglasses with oversized fake eyelashes attached.

As she continued down the red carpet, the We Found Love singer removed the hood, showing off more of the white dress underneath.

Rihanna took down her elaborate hood later down the red carpet Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Rihanna – who is currently pregnant with her second child – arrived at the event with her partner A$AP Rocky, who was dressed in a suit jacket, belted kilt and bedazzled blue jeans.

The couple previously made their first official public appearance together at the Met Gala two years earlier.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

