Rihanna's Pregnant Again, But These Fans Only Have One Thing On Their Minds

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Superbowl Sunday finished with a bang as Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the half-time show. Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to release new music for years and hoped that this performance would be a gateway into a new album. However, with a new baby on the way, it’s safe to say we aren’t getting a new album or tour from Rihanna anytime soon.

Yes, we are all happy that Rihanna is having another baby, but what about the fans? Shall we just accept that Rihanna’s music days are over? It seems so and the fans aren’t happy about it. This is how the world reacted to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance and pregnancy announcement.

We aren’t getting a new Rihanna album anytime soon

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

rihanna is pregnant again…not new music until 2050 asap rocky you will CRUMBLE



https://t.co/lRhIAviY25 — outroseokss⁷❤️🔥 (@callmebyyourjin) February 13, 2023

Men really ruin everything. Like Rihanna not dancing cause she pregnant again 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl announcement



Us: Rihanna are we getting new music??



Rih: Um no, but here’s a new baby. — A for Aku (@Aku__Addy) February 13, 2023

Rihanna navy! We were so blind, she was pregnant and all we thought about was new music 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WZwb9yezmZ — tired of waiting for R9 (@RIHANNARAGE) February 13, 2023

Fans spent the entire performance trying to figure out if she was actually pregnant

Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing shit ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hPn9ACcnFG — onna🏽 (@onnaelise10) February 13, 2023

So is Rihanna pregnant again or what — ada enechi (@adaenechi) February 13, 2023

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023

Is Rihanna really pregnant again ?? — Little Miss Legalized Vampire (@freckledphleb3) February 13, 2023

Pregnant or not she still killed the performance

Rihanna’s performance was great, banged after banger 👌🏾👌🏾 — Tee (@itstolux) February 13, 2023

Just watched Rihanna’s super bowl performance, she really is the 🐐 — twennyone (@JvssJxhnsxn) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Half Time performance was cute. I enjoyed the music production, the stage design and a mini trip down memory lane of her catalogue.



Rihanna looked great and it looked like she had a good time. — Demetrius (@GeminiDems) February 13, 2023

rihanna ate so hard omfg considering she is pregnant her vocals were amazing AND NO GUESTS — miles 🦋 (@moose_ringo) February 13, 2023