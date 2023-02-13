Rihanna's Pregnant Again, But These Fans Only Have One Thing On Their Minds

Superbowl Sunday finished with a bang as Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the half-time show. Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to release new music for years and hoped that this performance would be a gateway into a new album. However, with a new baby on the way, it’s safe to say we aren’t getting a new album or tour from Rihanna anytime soon.
Yes, we are all happy that Rihanna is having another baby, but what about the fans? Shall we just accept that Rihanna’s music days are over? It seems so and the fans aren’t happy about it. This is how the world reacted to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance and pregnancy announcement.
We aren’t getting a new Rihanna album anytime soon
Fans spent the entire performance trying to figure out if she was actually pregnant
Pregnant or not she still killed the performance
