Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son's First Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post

A$AP Rocky celebrated the birthday of his “1st BORN” in a series of snaps with Rihanna and their 1-year-old son on Saturday.

Rocky, in a sweet Instagram post, shared a number of adorable pictures with his family as he confirmed his son’s name – RZA – after The Daily Mail reported on his certificate of live birth on Wednesday.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” wrote Rocky on his son’s birthday as he referred to words from the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who worked alongside the rapper RZA in the iconic hip-hop group.

Baby RZA, in one shot with his parents, looked toward the camera as Rihanna appeared to land a smooch on Rocky’s face.

The couple, in another picture, smiled as their son stared at the camera while they lounged on a blanket together.

Rocky also shared a video in the Instagram post where he held up his son with a grin on his face.

“Big head man,” the rapper said before giving his son a kiss.

You can check out more snaps in Rocky’s post below.

Rocky and Rihanna are set to welcome another child as the Diamonds singer acknowledged that her second pregnancy, revealed during her Super Bowl halftime show performance, has been “so different from the first one.”

“Just everything ... no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month.

“But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

The singer later told ET that she’s “in love” with being a mother to her son, who joined her and Rocky on the cover of British Vogue earlier this year.