But while two thirds of them admitted life was much easier before they had children, 71% agreed they are happier and more fulfilled now they have a family.

That was a question put to 2,000 mums and dads in a survey by Pampers Pure Protection. They found among the top 50 things parents reminisced about were a spotless house, Saturday morning lie-ins, and going to the toilet undisturbed.

Once you have another little human to look after, all parents know you can kiss goodbye to your routine as you know it. So what are some of the things you miss most about your pre-parenthood life?

In the poll, almost seven in 10 adults underestimated the impact their first child would have on their lives and admitted that compromises had to be made in many areas.

Four in 10 parents said they missed the days they could spend money guilt-free, while a further 35% said they’d simply like a bath or shower on their own. Other things parents missed most included being able swear whenever they wanted to, being able to finish a cup of tea before it goes cold, and romance.

And for women – pre-baby boobs and a toned stomach were sorely missed, as was the time to have nails and hair done properly.

Despite having to make life adjustments, almost nine in 10 parents said having a child is the best thing they have ever done, and 93% believed anyone going into parenthood should be prepared to make a few lifestyle changes.

Top 50 things parents miss most:

Saturday morning lie-ins A clean and tidy house Watching television in complete peace Leaving the house at a moment’s notice, without having to worry about a babysitter Spending money guilt free Having a shower or bath without being disturbed Date nights Going to the toilet without being disturbed Holidays out of term-time Getting a full night’s sleep Sitting in the sun on holiday without having to entertain a child Browsing the shops rather than rushing round Nights out with friends Romance Being able to pop to the shops when you want A toned stomach Adventurous or cultural holidays Silence Just sitting down to read a book during the day Sex Being able to relax in a pub beer garden Cheap holidays Not being asked ‘Why’ all the time Having a car journey in peace Suffering a hangover without having to look after a child at the same time Watching grown-up TV during the daytime Being able to finish a cup of tea before it goes cold Snacking on treats without having to share them, or eat them in secret Going to the cinema to watch anything other than an animation Pre-baby boobs Being able to travel light when you go away Being able to have your hair / nails done guilt free The days when you could watch your own film instead of watching the same kid’s film over and over Not having to watch what you say or talk in code because of ‘little ears’ A clean car Daytime drinking Not having to always be wondering where the nearest toilet is, in case they need a wee Not having to fork out on babysitters (if you even manage to go out) Being able to swear whenever you want Sitting down to read the newspaper with a morning coffee Spa days A good diet Being able to go down the stairs without navigating a stair gate Being able to do a wash without having to check the pockets of everything going in Being able to listen to your music in the car instead of nursery rhymes Being able to listen to music or the radio ‘normally’ instead of the same kid’s song on repeat Having a small car instead of a people carrier Having make up in your handbag instead of wet wipes Being able to plug things in without having to always remove the plug adapters first Not smelling a bit like baby sick all the time.

What do you miss since having kids? Is it on the list above? If not, send in your suggestions to amy.packham@huffpost.com.