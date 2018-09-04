PARENTS
The Top 50 Things Parents Miss Most Since Having Kids

What would be your number one?

Once you have another little human to look after, all parents know you can kiss goodbye to your routine as you know it. So what are some of the things you miss most about your pre-parenthood life?

That was a question put to 2,000 mums and dads in a survey by Pampers Pure Protection. They found among the top 50 things parents reminisced about were a spotless house, Saturday morning lie-ins, and going to the toilet undisturbed. 

But while two thirds of them admitted life was much easier before they had children, 71% agreed they are happier and more fulfilled now they have a family.

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

In the poll, almost seven in 10 adults underestimated the impact their first child would have on their lives and admitted that compromises had to be made in many areas. 

Four in 10 parents said they missed the days they could spend money guilt-free, while a further 35% said they’d simply like a bath or shower on their own. Other things parents missed most included being able swear whenever they wanted to, being able to finish a cup of tea before it goes cold, and romance.  

And for women – pre-baby boobs and a toned stomach were sorely missed, as was the time to have nails and hair done properly.

Despite having to make life adjustments, almost nine in 10 parents said having a child is the best thing they have ever done, and 93% believed anyone going into parenthood should be prepared to make a few lifestyle changes.

Top 50 things parents miss most:

  1. Saturday morning lie-ins

  2. A clean and tidy house

  3. Watching television in complete peace

  4. Leaving the house at a moment’s notice, without having to worry about a babysitter

  5. Spending money guilt free

  6. Having a shower or bath without being disturbed

  7. Date nights

  8. Going to the toilet without being disturbed

  9. Holidays out of term-time

  10. Getting a full night’s sleep

  11. Sitting in the sun on holiday without having to entertain a child

  12. Browsing the shops rather than rushing round

  13. Nights out with friends

  14. Romance

  15. Being able to pop to the shops when you want

  16. A toned stomach

  17. Adventurous or cultural holidays

  18. Silence

  19. Just sitting down to read a book during the day

  20. Sex

  21. Being able to relax in a pub beer garden

  22. Cheap holidays

  23. Not being asked ‘Why’ all the time

  24. Having a car journey in peace

  25. Suffering a hangover without having to look after a child at the same time

  26. Watching grown-up TV during the daytime

  27. Being able to finish a cup of tea before it goes cold

  28. Snacking on treats without having to share them, or eat them in secret

  29. Going to the cinema to watch anything other than an animation

  30. Pre-baby boobs

  31. Being able to travel light when you go away

  32. Being able to have your hair / nails done guilt free

  33. The days when you could watch your own film instead of watching the same kid’s film over and over

  34. Not having to watch what you say or talk in code because of ‘little ears’

  35. A clean car

  36. Daytime drinking

  37. Not having to always be wondering where the nearest toilet is, in case they need a wee

  38. Not having to fork out on babysitters (if you even manage to go out)

  39. Being able to swear whenever you want

  40. Sitting down to read the newspaper with a morning coffee

  41. Spa days

  42. A good diet

  43. Being able to go down the stairs without navigating a stair gate

  44. Being able to do a wash without having to check the pockets of everything going in

  45. Being able to listen to your music in the car instead of nursery rhymes

  46. Being able to listen to music or the radio ‘normally’ instead of the same kid’s song on repeat

  47. Having a small car instead of a people carrier

  48. Having make up in your handbag instead of wet wipes

  49. Being able to plug things in without having to always remove the plug adapters first

  50. Not smelling a bit like baby sick all the time.

What do you miss since having kids? Is it on the list above? If not, send in your suggestions to amy.packham@huffpost.com. 

