The 2021 I'm A Celebrity contestants. PA

The radio DJ spent 15 days in the campsite at Gwrych Castle in North Wales before getting the boot after receiving the fewest public votes on Tuesday night.

Discussing her time in camp with presenters Ant and Dec, she said: “It’s actually quite emotional and I met so many great people that I feel like I would never have met in my actual everyday life.

“And you become really close friends really quickly, so I feel like I’ve got a little family now.”

The presenter added that she had “some of the best times in camp”, noting breakdancing and hosting a quiz with singer Frankie Bridge as highlights.

Snoochie Shy Kieron McCarronKieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Snoochie also had a few emotional moments in camp and opened up about the birthmark on her face, adding: “It’s only my family and friends that have known about my birthmark, so I think for me, that was a personal journey and now I think ‘Woo I don’t really care anymore’ but yeah, definitely emotional in there.”

The radio DJ struggled to decide who she wanted to be crowned Queen or King of the castle, firstly saying Emmerdale star Danny Miller or Frankie Bridge, but added she was also backing TV presenter Louise Minchin and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

In the show, the contestants chose Louise Minchin to be the new leader of the Welsh camp, a role previously held by football star David Ginola.