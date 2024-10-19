This 1 Simple Cleaning Mistake Could Be Extremely Dangerous

Charday Penn via Getty Images Be careful of making this one mistake when cleaning.

When you think of household cleaning mistakes, you might imagine relatively harmless errors like using a sponge when a cloth would be better or starting with the floors instead of the surfaces above.

But there are other missteps that can actually pose a serious threat to your health and safety. One of the easiest mistakes to make is mixing two common cleaning products: vinegar and bleach.

Below, experts explain why combining the two is so dangerous, how the result can impact your body and what to do if you find yourself in this situation.

What happens if you mix vinegar and bleach?

“Hypochlorites ― a chemical commonly found in household bleach ― can form dangerous gasses when mixed with other household cleaning products,” said Kait Brown, the clinical managing director at America’s Poison Centres. “When bleach is mixed with an acid like vinegar, it forms harmful chlorine gas.”

It’s not too difficult to make this dangerous mistake. Brown noted that in 2023, America’s Poison Centres managed over 5,000 exposure cases involving chlorine gas generated from mixing household cleaners together.

“Many other cleaning combinations can form chlorine gas too, such as mixing toilet bowel cleaners or oven cleaners with bleach,” said Dr. Maryann Amirshahi, a professor of emergency medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine and co-medical director of the National Capital Poison Center.

“Mixing cleaning products can cause serious health effects and is not recommended,” Amirshahi continued. “The most common problems with mixing cleaners is that the combination can either form a toxic gas, or it can cause a chemical reaction that either releases heat or forms a corrosive that can cause chemical burns.”

How can it affect your health?

“Chlorine gas is very irritating,” Brown said. “When breathed in, chlorine gas can cause coughing, shortness of breath, burning sensation in the mouth and throat, headache and dizziness. Eye irritation and nasal irritation may also occur.”

Exposure to chlorine gas can cause skin redness and inflammation as well.

“When chlorine gas reacts with water, it can form an acid that causes skin burns,” Amirshahi said.

You may also be more sensitive to the potential health effects of exposure if you have certain underlying conditions.

“Susceptible persons are those with respiratory problems like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis or chronic lung or cardiac issues,” said Dr. Scott Phillips, executive director and medical director of the Washington Poison Center.

As the concentration of gas and duration of exposure increase, your symptoms can worsen and lead to chest pains, lung injury and other more serious effects.

High-level exposures to chlorine gas can cause lung irritation, fluid buildup in the lungs, and can even be fatal, said Dr. Mark Conroy, an emergency medicine physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Sometimes symptoms can be delayed for several hours after exposure, and it is important to avoid repeat exposure,” Conroy said.

However, Amirshahi noted that these more severe effects, while possible, are relatively rare.

“Luckily, because the gas is so irritating, most people will ventilate the area and move away from the gas quickly, which prevents deeper lung damage that occurs with prolonged exposure,” she said.

What should you do if you accidentally make this mistake?

Beyond the health symptoms, you will likely notice if you create chlorine gas because it is a yellow-green colour and gives off a strong smell.

“If you accidentally do this and smell a strong pungent odoru, go ahead and leave the area as quickly as possible,” Conroy said. “Open a window or turn on a fan if able. Dispose of the mixture safely.”

Getting fresh air into the area is important, Phillips stressed, noting that it “will dilute the effects of the chlorine gas.”

“If a person develops persistent coughing or has shortness of breath, call 911,” he added.

You’ll need to wait to let the gas dissipate after you’ve opened the windows and doors, turned on the fans and left the area. Avoid returning until it’s safe.

“For more serious exposures, you may want to take a shower and change your clothing,” Amirshahi suggested. If your eyes are irritated, you can irrigate them under running water for 10 to 15 minutes. If you have a history of lung disease and you have shortness of breath or wheezing, you can use your rescue inhaler. Fortunately, most of these cases can be managed at home with supportive measures. Patients with more serious trouble breathing may require medical attention.”

How can you avoid dangerous cleaning mistakes?

“To avoid the risk of generating harmful gases like chlorine, never mix household cleaners together,” Brown said. “Always follow the instructions on the cleaner and wear recommended protective clothing. When using cleaners, make sure there is good air flow to reduce breathing in fumes from cleaners.”

You also want to avoid creating an unwanted chemical reaction if there are kids in your home.

“Keep all cleaning products up and away, out of the reach of children because many of these products are toxic on their own,” Amirshahi said. “Do not mix cleaning products. If someone has been exposed to a cleaning product or a mixture of cleaning products, free expert help is available 24/7 at Poison Control.”