This 72-Hour No Phone Digital Detox Is Not For The Weak

Unplugged Sign. Us. Up.

72 hours without a phone. No constant messages from the WhatsApp group chat, no doom-scrolling on Instagram, and no spoilers on Twitter from last night’s Love Island episode. Sound like a dream come true? You might need to opt for a digital detox.

Unplugged is the UK’s original ‘off grid cabin’ escape which invites anyone who is a self-proclaimed busy body the ultimate break to switch off by embracing a ‘digital detox’ to help improve their overall well-being.

Let’s be honest, most of us are constantly connected, if not glued to digital devices, inundated with notifications, and stuck in the trend of being fashionably ‘busy’ all the time.

It’s ideal for people who are constant busybodies, workers, parents, and couples. Whilst at Unplugged, visitors will spend 72 hours without any screen time. Within that time, guests will reap the benefits of a true digital detox by improving problems associated with high screen time, such as brain fog, poor sleep quality and anxiety.

Unplugged Cabin at Unplugged

On arrival, guests will be asked to lock their digital devices, including mobile phones, in a lockbox for three days. These are then swapped for an old-school Nokia mobile (Snake included), a physical map to explore the scenic surroundings, and an instant camera with film.

Also within the cabins include; books, board games, and a functioning kitchen for cooking and dining with no WIFI available.

“What happens when you remove all distractions from the equation and truly switch off and relax? The result: a recharged mind, a clearer perspective, and a sense of calm that has been missing,” co-founder Hector Hughes says.

“50% of the adult UK population spend 11 hours a day behind the screen so we’re offering them a truly unique opportunity to spend less time distracted by their devices and give them the time to think, create & achieve.”

Unplugged currently have sixteen beautiful cabins around London and Manchester, with plans confirmed to expand this number to 50 in other UK locations by the end of 2023.

Can you give up all things digital for three days? You can book your digital detox here.

Unplugged Cabin at Unplugged.