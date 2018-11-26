This 8-Year-Old Dreamed Up His Ultimate Fortnite Character. Now It's In The Game

An eight-year-old boy has become the latest source of inspiration for the Fortnite video game empire, estimated to be worth around £1.5 billion.

Back in September, Connor was inspired to draw his dream character ‘skin’, a creation that he named the ‘Chicken Trooper’, which carried an axe and rucksack of chicken nuggets around with him.

After sending his illustration in a letter to Epic Games, who make the game, asking them to consider his proposal, his dad posted a photograph to Reddit.

The original post gathered 40,000 upvotes and caught the eye of an artist who drew a more high-tech version of the bird skin for Connor, featuring additional accessories like a chicken glider and an egg backpack.