This Iconic ‘90s Store From Your Childhood Is Making A Comeback

Great news for kids and overgrown children alike, the nostalgic store of childhood dreams, Toys R Us is making a return to UK high streets as early as next week.

These stores, which will be concessions of WHSmith branches, will be split into different sections based on age, interest, and category but for those of us hoping for hints of our childhoods – there will be a giant Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture in every Toys R Us!

For many of us, simply going to Toys R Us was an adventure in itself when we were kids and despite all the changes in technology since back then, that sense of adventure will still be very much present with activities, demonstrations, and what they’ve called “cool experiences” for both children and adults alike.

Where To Find Your Local Toys R Us

This is very welcomed news five years after the chain dramatically entered administration in 2018 and closed all 100 of their UK stores.

WHSmith managing director Sean Toal said: “At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this.”

Families can enjoy some of children’s favourites in all branches including Barbie, Marvel, Hot Wheels, Lego, and Fisher Price in their local branches.

The first that’s scheduled to open on June 10th Monks Cross retail park in York but the rest will soon open, including:

Canterbury (St George Street)

Chelmsford (High Street)

Cheltenham (High Street)

Cwmbran (The Mall)

Oxford (Cornmarket Street)

Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

Reading (Broad Street)

Solihull (Mell Square)