LifeTwitter work

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Interactions With Your Boss

"I accidentally told my boss I loved him while getting off the phone. I’ll be walking directly into the ocean now."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Interacting with your boss can bring up a range of emotions ― anxiety, fear, anger, awkwardness and even joy. Whatever your experience, odds are you can at least laugh about it later.

That’s what the funny folks of Twitter do. We’ve rounded up 25 hilarious and too-real tweets about boss-employee interactions. Enjoy!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close