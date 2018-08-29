This Interactive Map Shows How Scotland's Beaches Are Being Polluted By Rubbish

Scotland’s beaches are wild, rugged and beautiful - but some of them also have a serious litter problem, according to a new map that charts pollution on the coastline.

Three charities – The Marine Conservation Society (MCS), The UK Civil Air Patrol and the Moray Firth Partnership – have partnered to map the sheer volume of rubbish around nearly 10,000 kilometres of Scotland’s mainland coast.

Pilots from the charity Sky Watch Civil Air Patrol fly over the Scottish coastline to take aerial photographs of marine litter they can see from the air.

The charities will then use that data to target beach cleans, which volunteers can get involved in.

Check out the map here.