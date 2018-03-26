This Invention Could Save Over 250 Million Bananas From Food Waste Each Year

In the UK we consume a whopping five billion bananas each year, but according to environmental charity WRAP, as a nation we also throw away 1.4 million each day with plenty more going to waste in transit.

Industry standards currently require bananas to remain green during shipment and distribution, meaning any bananas that have ripened in transit are rendered unsaleable and go to waste. In addition, many people are throwing away bananas in their homes when they are still perfectly edible.

To tackle the problem and reduce food waste, a company has developed a filter system designed to prolong the ‘green life’ of bananas, meaning more of the nation’s favourite fruit will make it to our shores without going to waste.

Following a trial of the filter, created by the company It’s Fresh!, researchers said if just a small number of exporters began using the technology, around 251 million bananas of total global exports could be saved from waste each year.