This Is Apparently The UK's Favourite Crisp Sandwich And Sorry, You're Wrong

In Britain, we absolutely bloody love a crisp sandwich. Thick, sliced bread, with a choice of filling topped off with crunchy, crunchy lashings of crisps.

We can’t get enough of this combo and now, Hovis have teamed up with researchers to finally answer what the nation’s favourite crisp sandwich is.

We asked around the office and some favourites included Flamin’ Hot Monster Munch with, er, mayonnaise, and a combo of cream cheese with salt and vinegar crisps.

The Results Are In: The Nation’s Favourite Crisp Sandwich

The nation’s favourite crisp sandwich is ham and cheese, with mayonnaise (not salad cream – very important) on medium sliced, white bread, cut in half horizontally with a packet of cheese and onion crisps.

You could call it perfectly simple, you could call it boring but according to the research, this is the winning combination.

We knew that this would be a divisive subject, though, and asked for people’s favourite crisp sandwiches

Some chose very interesting combinations:

I usually pair crisps with a peanut butter sandwich for extra crunch. Though usually it's Frazzles or Chipsticks. — Sam Howitt (@SamuelHowitt) May 19, 2023

Chicken salad w/ salt and vinegar walkers

Ham with Wotsits

Nutella and ready salted walkers 😅

Or cheese and onion or smoky bacon on their own 😁 — Abby🌻 (@forallwhowander) May 19, 2023

Bread lurpak plain crisps with oxo sprinkled on or marmite crisps — Wom Bo (@bo_wom) May 19, 2023

Banana and plain crisps sandwich is lovely — marytait (@marytait2) May 19, 2023

Others prefer to keep it simple:

Ham with butter on white bread and salt and vinegar crisps. — From Fiona (@fromfiona_) May 19, 2023

Cheese sandwich with cheese and onion mccoys is elite — Bethany Jane (@bethanyjwoods) May 19, 2023

Ham with cheese and onion walkers — Gemma Jones (@GemJonesJourno) May 19, 2023

Brits’ Favourite Sandwich Fillings

Whatever your choice, it’s clear from the research that we remain a nation of sandwich lovers with 69% of respondents stating that they make a sandwich for lunch every day.

Ham and cheese 55% Egg mayo and cress 41% BLT 35% Tuna mayo 33% Ham salad 32% Cheese and pickle 32% Chicken mayo 31% Cheese and tomato 31% Vegan bacon, lettuce and tomato 31% Chicken and avocado 31% Vegan cheese 30% Ham and coleslaw 28% Tuna and sweetcorn 28% Coronation chicken 26% Salmon and cream cheese 26%

Claire Parlour, Head of Marketing at Hovis, who commissioned the research said:

“No matter whatever fillings you choose, whichever way you like to cut it, and whether you can wait until lunchtime or not, it is great to see the nation’s renewed enthusiasm and love for packed lunches and timeless fillings once more.”