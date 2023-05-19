This Is Apparently The UK's Favourite Crisp Sandwich And Sorry, You're Wrong

In Britain, we absolutely bloody love a crisp sandwich. Thick, sliced bread, with a choice of filling topped off with crunchy, crunchy lashings of crisps.
We can’t get enough of this combo and now, Hovis have teamed up with researchers to finally answer what the nation’s favourite crisp sandwich is.
We asked around the office and some favourites included Flamin’ Hot Monster Munch with, er, mayonnaise, and a combo of cream cheese with salt and vinegar crisps.
The Results Are In: The Nation’s Favourite Crisp Sandwich
The nation’s favourite crisp sandwich is ham and cheese, with mayonnaise (not salad cream – very important) on medium sliced, white bread, cut in half horizontally with a packet of cheese and onion crisps.
You could call it perfectly simple, you could call it boring but according to the research, this is the winning combination.
We knew that this would be a divisive subject, though, and asked for people’s favourite crisp sandwiches
Some chose very interesting combinations:
Others prefer to keep it simple:
Brits’ Favourite Sandwich Fillings
Whatever your choice, it’s clear from the research that we remain a nation of sandwich lovers with 69% of respondents stating that they make a sandwich for lunch every day.
- Ham and cheese 55%
- Egg mayo and cress 41%
- BLT 35%
- Tuna mayo 33%
- Ham salad 32%
- Cheese and pickle 32%
- Chicken mayo 31%
- Cheese and tomato 31%
- Vegan bacon, lettuce and tomato 31%
- Chicken and avocado 31%
- Vegan cheese 30%
- Ham and coleslaw 28%
- Tuna and sweetcorn 28%
- Coronation chicken 26%
- Salmon and cream cheese 26%
Claire Parlour, Head of Marketing at Hovis, who commissioned the research said:
“No matter whatever fillings you choose, whichever way you like to cut it, and whether you can wait until lunchtime or not, it is great to see the nation’s renewed enthusiasm and love for packed lunches and timeless fillings once more.”