This Is How Australian Magpies Are Like Something From A Horror Film

Unsplash

In my family, we’re a little superstitious. Though we might say that it’s just something among the older generations, and the rest of us are a little more logical, in reality, none of us would walk past a magpie without saluting it to ward off bad luck.

That being said, it turns out that in Australia, should any of us visit, we may want to run instead of salute those handsome birds.

Advertisement

And that’s because, unlike the more docile magpies we’re used to in Europe, Australian magpies are a little more chaotic, hold a little bit more of a grudge and at the moment, Australia is in what is called “Swooping Season”.

Yes, really.

What happens during ‘Swooping Season’ in Australia

From around July to November every year, during native bird breeding season, magpies in Australia are a little more territorial to protect their young and the nest they’re growing in.

The Sunshine Coast Council advises that residents should move quickly through the area but, crucially, shouldn’t run as this is perceived to be a threat. People are also encouraged to wear wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and umbrellas to avoid being attacked by magpies swooping down on them.

During this annual reign of terror, the birds swoop down on anybody that appears to pose a threat to their offspring and attacks them, resulting in occassional injury and drawing blood, and, in three cases, death.

Advertisement

Some people even wear helmets, like this person that made a helmet with party poppers to ward off the corvids:

However, magpies are actually just a little misunderstood

Speaking to the BBC, animal behaviourist and Emeritus Professor Gisela Kaplan said that the magpie is misunderstood, and there’s no need for them to be harmed. It is our fear and response to them that is dangerous.

“Yes, there are a very small number of “rogue” birds which have become aggressive - radicalised by interactions with humans. But the vast majority of them are reasonable creatures.”

Apparently, the best thing to do is take precautions and avoid them.