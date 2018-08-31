This Is How Long It Takes People To Say 'I Love You' For The First Time

Saying “I love you” for the first time can be nerve-wracking. Do you go with your gut and say it as soon as the thought strikes? Or do you play it cool through fear of rejection?

New research from dating site eHarmony suggests a lot of us like to hedge our bets, with people in the UK taking an average of 137 days, or four and a half months, to say those three little words.

But others take the plunge far earlier. Jo Palmer, from Chelmsford, Essex, started talking to her now-husband, Stu, about heavy metal online. They spoke for over a year, but she said “I love you” after spending just a few days with him in person at a music festival.

“I think my exact words were: ‘I know this is really weird and probably too soon, but I can’t not say it any more…’” she tells HuffPost UK. “I’d had enough beer that my emotional barriers were lowered and I was a bit braver than usual, but not enough that I wasn’t fully aware of how I felt and in control of my words.

“He immediately said it back to me, thank goodness. We’ve been disgustingly happy together ever since, married nearly five years, and I love him so much.”