This Is How Long The Traitors Roundtables Last And No Wonder Everyone Cries

Claudia Winkleman in front of the famous Traitors roundtable. BBC Studios

The only good thing about January is The Traitors being on three nights a week but the only bad thing about The Traitors is the crying. Oh my word, the crying.

I may actually just have a black hole where my heart should be but even as somebody that indulges in camp theatrics, I sometimes find the crying and repeated expressions of love just a bit... much.

Put it this way: if somebody said they loved me within days or even weeks of meeting me, I’d have questions and concerns I’d like to raise with them ASAP.

Never are these dramatics more present than during the roundtable sessions. These sessions — where contestants grill each other on their behaviours and words to figure out who the traitor is — can obviously get a little heated and often, there are a lot of tears shed.

Even for reality TV, I found it a bit excessive. That was until banished contestant Kasim Ahmed revealed just how long these sessions last.

How long the roundtables last

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Kasim reveals: “The roundtables ahead of the Banishments are a good couple of hours long. So it’s long, but it has to be.

“Because you have to be able to dissect everything that’s going on, what everyone’s saying. You have to have that time to really have a discussion, so an hour, an hour and half is how long you spend each day in the roundtable.”

Picture that: you are sat around a table for hours either as a faithful, facing allegations of being a traitor or as a traitor, trying to take the spotlight off yourself for long enough that you aren’t outed and banished.

I would be crying too, actually.

Finally, for anyone like me that felt personally affected by Kasim’s emotional exit, he assures: “It didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but it was an amazing experience and I’ll never forget it.”