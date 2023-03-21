This Viral Thread Is Going To Make You Reflect HARD On The Three Years Since The Very First Lockdown

It’s been three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Anniversaries are usually a chance to celebrate but I think we can all say that the pandemic was a challenging time. Yes, we got to stay inside and play Zoom pub quizzes but people lost loved ones and jobs whilst others battled with their mental health.
Whichever way the pandemic went for you, this week millions will reflect on how life has changed since then as we mark the three year anniversary of the very first Covid lockdown in the UK.
A tweet which went viral over the weekend asked users what’s happened in their life since March 26, 2020 and the answers are heartwarming, sad, and reflective of how difficult that time was.
Some people lost their loved ones, jobs and more during the pandemic
Though it was hard, some people managed to find their person
Whilst others just survived (which is absolutely fine)
Others levelled up in their careers
We should absolutely celebrate the achievements we made during the pandemic, whilst remembering it was a difficult time for everyone.
If you managed to find love or get a new job congrats to you. If you didn’t do any of those things, it’s still congrats to you, because you made it out the other side.