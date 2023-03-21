This Viral Thread Is Going To Make You Reflect HARD On The Three Years Since The Very First Lockdown

pidjoe via Getty Images Student working at desk, at home.

It’s been three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Anniversaries are usually a chance to celebrate but I think we can all say that the pandemic was a challenging time. Yes, we got to stay inside and play Zoom pub quizzes but people lost loved ones and jobs whilst others battled with their mental health.

Whichever way the pandemic went for you, this week millions will reflect on how life has changed since then as we mark the three year anniversary of the very first Covid lockdown in the UK.

A tweet which went viral over the weekend asked users what’s happened in their life since March 26, 2020 and the answers are heartwarming, sad, and reflective of how difficult that time was.

Lockdown started 3 years ago today. What are 3 things that have happened to you since then? — 🏾 (@evolutionofjay) March 14, 2023

Some people lost their loved ones, jobs and more during the pandemic

1. Quit my job!

2. Lost almost everything!

3. Now building back up slowly but surely! https://t.co/Ei4xCF6SQE — 21 (@akams_) March 21, 2023

My uncle, grandfather, and grandmother died within 6weeks of each other in March/April 2020.



My Mom died in Feb of 2022… unexpectedly.



But so many AMAZING things DID happen in the last 3 years that I can positively reflect on.



Therapy has gotten me to a place to do so. — 🏾 (@evolutionofjay) March 19, 2023

Lost my job second time in a decade. Sold off all the gold/shares. Kept helping ppl around me.

Got the job back after 12 months. Life is back to normal now 😊 https://t.co/n4LNiDUCkk — Saraswathi Bhamidi (@ClickbySBhamidi) March 21, 2023

1. I lost my brother.

2. I got depressed and went into seclusion to take care of myself.

3. Is that sunlight I think I see over the horizon? I think it is. Took many, many steps backwards but I think now can only be forward💪💪 https://t.co/nJqqmzko2O — Beowulf (@fkschindler) March 20, 2023

1. Quit my job

2. Lost everything and got depressed for a year

3. Building back brick by brick https://t.co/Z0gGORHCor — Gatwiri🫒 (@gatwiri_c) March 20, 2023

Though it was hard, some people managed to find their person

Met love of my life in an ad shoot

Fumbled the start only by asking her if doesn’t she have higher heels

Ended up marrying her anyway https://t.co/2tgkzgWy4n — cameo merchant (@Sammith130) March 21, 2023

-Met the love of my Life

- Started my journey towards self love

-Moved to a new country

-Got engaged

-increased my income in multiple folds

- Got the job meant for me in a Top London fintech company https://t.co/vVfwV2isJj — legal fantasy💜💋 (@Cyndi_Carson) March 18, 2023

Graduated, married the most amazing man I know, got a good job, finally started to reach the weight I’ve always wanted to be, made my parents really proud of me that they remind me everyday of how far I’ve come Alhumdullilah🤍 https://t.co/uSIZM7mtEp — z (@zainabbhx) March 19, 2023

Lost weight, found love, got paid https://t.co/UZBkgWN3ti — Mikaela (@FridayInHalifax) March 21, 2023

Whilst others just survived (which is absolutely fine)

1. Planned to learn how to bake.

2. Didn’t.

3. https://t.co/iugFwgoxlY — A severed tether (@funky4lyf) March 19, 2023

Others levelled up in their careers

Settled in UK

Started a start-up employing 130+.

Sourced jobs for 2000+ in UK https://t.co/4YJ27GLDqO — KenyanNurse (@KenyanNurse) March 21, 2023

1. Started writing poetry, won a few prizes, still writing poetry.



2. Got into content writing, expanded into content marketing, worked both full-time and freelance roles.



3. Started a relationship. It ended. https://t.co/DpMCXHR6Km — Michael: still reading... (@mikey_emmanuel) March 19, 2023

Hit the biggest contract of my life, up to £100,000 all thanks to covid.

Got married

Gave birth

Started my masters.

God bless Covid https://t.co/uYtTZWTE9B — Tomori Simisola (@SimisolaTomori) March 18, 2023

-Got a job I loved and was unceremoniously fired from after just 6 months 🙆🏾♀️

-Learned to love my body and got healthier 💃🏾

-Met 2 people who have changed my life and become dear friends.💜 https://t.co/RLupYmZxS0 — Siim-Siima!! (@kanyindo) March 18, 2023

We should absolutely celebrate the achievements we made during the pandemic, whilst remembering it was a difficult time for everyone.