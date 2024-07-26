This Is How The Cost Of School Uniforms Is Impacting Parents

Sally Anscombe via Getty Images

As parents get into the swing of summer holidays, the looming costs of school uniforms hangs over them and, according to research from UK affordable footwear retailer, Wynsors, the majority of parents in the UK are feeling the financial pinch this year.

In their annual survey of 1,000 parents, Wynsors found that while there have been some slight improvements on the 2023 survey, the findings still outline that there is a huge financial strain in many households.

Advertisement

The financial constraints of school uniforms

Of course, being a parent is already a financial strain for many families but when you add in a cost of living crisis, there is an added, inescapable pressure.

According to Wynsors, 1 in 2 parents in the UK spend upwards of £249 each year on school uniforms. This cost means that cutbacks are being made elsewhere, and often to the detriment of parents.

Over half of parents admitted that they’re spending less money on new things for themselves such as clothing so that they can stretch their household budget to school unforms and 15% of parents are forgoing any holidays whatsoever.

There is government help available to parents but for those that don’t meet the requirements, there’s no option but to make household cuts.

Advertisement

Wynsors said: “Although a school uniform ensures that students are properly dressed and satisfy the school rules, it makes sense that the smaller the household income, the less parents have available to spend on new uniforms.

“Our survey confirms this, as 87% of those with a household income of £15,000 or less agree to feeling the squeeze on their finances, compared to 68% of those with a household income of £55,001 to £65,000.”

How to save money when buying school uniform

On their website, Wynsors recommend the following steps for saving money when buying school uniforms: