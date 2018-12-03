This Is How You’ll Know That You’re Ready For Your First Christmas As A Couple

Driving up, down or wherever to spend your first Christmas with your partner and their family - or introducing them to your lot - is a daunting prospect. Your mind will likely be running through the ′what if’ scenarios: will your little brother decide to bring up your ex? Will your overly enthusiastic auntie terrify them? What if their mum hates the type of wine you’ve bought and it sits in her cupboard for years, a relic of your bad taste? Which makes sense. This is a biggie, after all. Here’s how you’ll know that you’re ready to take on your first festive season à deux - and, fingers crossed, be more sanguine about the whole thing.

MangoStar_Studio via Getty Images

You know that you are the one and only If you’ve not been going out long, if she’s still taking calls from her ex or if you feel open to dates with other people, you’re not ready to meet each other’s relatives. You need to feel secure in your relationship. “You should be in a mutually exclusive relationship to be ready to meet your partner’s family,” says sex and relationship expert Lianne Young. If you don’t think that your relationship is going to last long-term, turn down that family Christmas invite. You’re pretty certain that you have a future together “If you regularly talk about your future together, that’s the first sign that you are ready to introduce your partner to your family or to meet your partner’s family,” says Young. If you’re planning holidays a year from now, if you’ve moved in together or discussed the possibility of doing so, or even talked about the big ones: marriage and/or kids, you know that your relationship is going somewhere - and spending your first family Christmas together is one of those big steps you need to take along the way.

Luis Alvarez via Getty Images