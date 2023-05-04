Get The SPF Out – Here's When A 39C 'Heat Plume' Is Going To Warm Up The UK

Hugh Hastings via Getty Images

Are you really British if you don’t obsess about the weather? Despite the fact that nearly all of us were born and bred here, we still can’t get over how dull the weather in the UK can be.

So, when we hear that the sun is on the horizon we can’t help but get excited.

Unless you’re someone who hates extremely hot weather, you’ll be happy to know that temperatures will rise this month to a near 39C.

Some parts of Europe are currently experiencing high temperatures with both France and Spain feeling the heat - the southern city of Cordoba reached 38.8C last Thursday.

The warmth is set to come into the UK later this month when the temperatures are set to reach the 20C mark.

This means it’s time for Brits to bring out their summer wardrobe, head to the beach and get their SPF out as it’s set to be 21C on Wednesday, May 17th.

So far, the hottest day of the year was recorded last Saturday in Pershore, Worcestershire as temperatures reached 20.02C but we’re set to feel warmer temperatures this month.

“Blocking high pressure looks less likely than earlier this spring, with the jet stream back close to the UK or just to the north, with low pressure more likely to be control close to the north or west much of the time, but with occasional spells of higher pressure, especially later in the month,” weather agency IPMA told the Express.

“Overall, it’s looking like a warmer-than-average month, perhaps with a brief early hot spell later in the month,” they add.

They continue: “Rainfall likely to be around average overall, but perhaps quite wet in the northwest, drier in the southeast.”

