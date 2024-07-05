This Is The 1 Thing That Gives UK Singles The Ick When Dating

‘Icks’ have become something that singles are discussing more openly.

Icks are what put people off a potential match, and they can range from the way somebody ties their shoelaces to how they speak to waiters. These are often uncontrollable and for the more innocuous ones, hard to avoid.

However, according to new research from Haypp, there is one ick that singles in the UK collectively agree is the worst one and, thankfully, it’s something that can be easily fixed.

The most off-putting thing you can do on a date is actually have bad breath. Two thirds of the people Haypp surveyed said that smelly breath is their number one ick.

Hygiene is a big deal to UK singles, with body odour coming just behind bad breath in the most common icks.

Additionally, it turns out that some people are still put off by tattoos, with 27% of people saying they’re less attracted to inked people.

The UK’s top 10 icks for dating were:

Bad breath Bad smell / body odour Bad manners/ being rude Bad teeth Smoking Greasy hair Being on the phone during a date Talking about themselves/ self obsessed Vaping Tattoos

How to fix prolonged bad breath

Of course, you can make sure you pop a mint and brush your teeth right before going out, but what if the bad breath isn’t going away?

Well, it may mean that it’s time to visit your dentist to check that it’s not something more serious but until then, the NHS recommends taking the following steps: