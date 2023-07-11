This Is The Average Time It Takes The Person You're Dating To Say I Love You

You think about them ALL. THE. TIME

They make you feel safe and like you can be 100% comfortable and yourself around them

Life’s just so much more exciting when you’re with them

There’s sexual passion and energy, but also space for kindness and support

You just feel so full of all the happy feels

You’re able to experience adversity together and come through the other side stronger than ever. Covid couples know this one well

You love how they smell. Okay, a bit of a weird one, but research shows that pheromones — chemicals that control how each individual smells naturally — have a lot to do with attraction