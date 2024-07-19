This Is The Best Day Of The Week To Apply For A Job

Maria Korneeva via Getty Images

Applying for a job can feel like a minefield at times.

How do you describe yourself effectively and honestly in a one page statement? How do you break down just how much you bring to your workplace in a short paragraph?

How do you make yourself stand out?

Well, according to one expert, something many of us don’t take into consideration is timing.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, career and education expert, Robbie Bryant, from Open Study College shared his tips for getting the timing right when applying for jobs.

How to get the timing right when applying for jobs

Apply on a Tuesday

Bryant said: “The day of the week that your application arrives on your interviewers’ desk can drastically improve, or worsen, your chances of securing an interview slot.”

He explained that Mondays are a little too hectic for people as they catch up after the week and later in the week can get lost amongst pressing priorities.

Instead, he advises applying on Tuesdays for some ‘extra luck’.

Get your application in before 9am

Bryant explained: “Most people work between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm, with a lot of shifts falling on the classic 9-5 schedule. With this in mind, getting your application in early is best!”

He advises getting applications in at around 8.45am to put them at the top of the priority list for the day.

Don’t apply on weekends

While Tuesdays are the best day to apply, Bryant advised that any other weekday is better than applying over the weekend.

He said: “You may have scheduled some time for job applications over the weekend, but don’t hit send. Simply save your draft and set a reminder to hit send on Tuesday at 8:45 am quickly.

“Many business owners do not switch off over the weekend and a Saturday morning or Sunday evening email is not always welcomed.”

Be prompt in your responses

When it comes to replying to emails from prospective employers, Bryant said: “The golden rule is to always respond to any email before the end of the day, even if it is to acknowledge you have received the email and will reply as soon as possible.”