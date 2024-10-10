This Is The Cheapest Date To Book A Family Holiday Before The End Of The Year

Unsplash

If you’re already looking ahead to a winter break, you’d better put these two dates in your diary ASAP, as they’re the cheapest days for booking a staycation or holiday within the next three months.

New Airbnb data has revealed 20th October as the cheapest day for booking a family staycation before the end of the year, with 4th November the cheapest day for booking a family holiday abroad.

Last year, the dates 18th, 19th and 20th October were all in the top five cheapest days to book, suggesting that families looking to bag themselves a bargain break should book within this period this year.

The same research found that over 40% of families opt to return to the exact same place every year – a finding that is no doubt related to the results showing that half of UK parents admitting to finding booking holidays stressful, and over a third struggling to agree on a destination.

As well as booking a break on the dates above, Airbnb’s General Manager for Northern Europe (and mother of two), Amanda Cupples recommends searching within listing reviews for keywords like ‘family’ and ‘children’ when venturing to new destinations. Do this by clicking ‘Search reviews’ to get a sense of what other parents are saying about it as well as filtering accommodation searches by amenities such as high chairs, cots and washing machines – a super easy way to start narrowing down over 8 million listings to find a perfect home away from home.

And what about if we want to head off in 2025?

We’ve recently written about Travel Tuesday, a deal day that follows Cyber Monday. If you’re looking for a slashed price package holiday, it’s a sure fire way to bag a cheaper holiday for next year.

Meanwhile, according to Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going.com (formerly known as Scott’s Cheap Flights), he always keeps a keen eye for a very specific date when eyeing up cheap flights and holidays― namely, January the 8th.

Speaking to NPR, the penny-pinching pro said: “It’s my favourite date of the entire year. I circle that date on the calendar because whereas flight prices really get inflated over the Christmas-New Year period, around Jan. 8, they just fall off a cliff from the most expensive time of the entire year to the absolute cheapest.”