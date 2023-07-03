UK Gardeners Warned To Stay Away From Their Gardens At This Exact Time

Valentina Stankovic via Getty Images Senior man using a garden rake to scrape leaves that will later be collected and used as a compost

As the weather gets warmer, it’s the perfect time to give your garden some TLC. Gardening doesn’t only benefit our plants, studies have frequently shown major benefits to the body and mind. Six in 10 people garden for pleasure and enjoyment, while nearly a third do it for health benefits, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Though gardening is generally good for us, one gardening expert warns Brits that being outside during specific times can be harmful. Before you decide to head out into your garden you should look at the local temperature hour-by-hour.

Shannen Godwin, a gardening expert at UK-based bulb and plant retailer J.Parker’s, told The Daily Mail that you should be cautious of the UV levels at the time of the day you want to go out in the garden.

Godwin shares that the best time to be out in the garden is when the UX index is under 4. But, the worst time to be outside is during the hours between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. She explains that this is because during these times the UV index usually reaches very high rankings.

Gardeners are also at risk of sunstroke and being dehydrated. Spending too much time in the heat or overly exerting yourself in the sun can cause heatstroke.

Heatstroke, or sunstroke, can present a number of symptoms including paleness, sweating or clamminess, increased heart rate, dizziness, fainting, and muscle cramps.

“Most people know about sunburn, but only a few are aware of sunstroke and also neglect the dangers of dehydration,” Godwin says.

She continues: “There is a lot gardeners can do to keep their garden looking great without putting their own health at risk.”

Watering your plants when the weather is low can be better for your plants as water evaporates when the temperatures are high.

If you must garden when the sun is at its peak, make sure to wear SPF. Everyone should be applying at least SPF 30, but Godwin recommends that gardeners use SPF 60.

It’s easy to get carried away whilst you’re watering your plants but make sure to take 15 to minute breaks in the shade.

Godwin suggests setting an alarm every 30 minutes to eliminate the risk of being out in the sun for too long. You should also remember to keep drinking water to prevent yourself from being dehydrated.