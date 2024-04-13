This Is The Surprising Reality Of What Really Happens When A Bee Stings You

When you’re stung by a bee, according to Mayo Clinic, you can expect to feel an instant, sharp burning pain at the sting site, a red welt at the sting area and probably light swelling around the area of the sting.

It’s unpleasant but unless you’re allergic, you’ll only experience mild symptoms and be able to get on with your day in just a little discomfort for a few hours.

Advertisement

However, it actually doesn’t end there, especially if the bee has stung you through clothing.

It actually turns out that they actually leave you with a scent that tells all of the other bees that you are a danger to them.

Just as you thought you were having an innocent picnic.

The scent that bees leave on you after a sting

Not to alarm you but according to the University of Arizona, when a bee stings, it leaves an odour called an ‘alarm pheromone’ to alert other bees to the danger that you present to them.

The University said: “This alarm pheromone smells like bananas and attracts other bees to come to the defense of the hive. This pheromone stays on clothing, so if you are stung you should wash your clothing before wearing it again.”

Cool, cool, cool. I’ll probably never look at bananas the same again.

Or bees.

How to avoid being stung by a bee

If you want to avoid being stung by a bee entirely, there are some steps you can take. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), you should take the following steps:

Advertisement

Wear light-coloured, smooth-finished clothing

Avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos, and deodorants

Don’t wear cologne or perfume

Avoid bananas and banana-scented toiletries

Wear clean clothing and bathe daily as sweat may anger bees

Wear clothing to cover as much of the body as possible

Avoid flowering plants when possible

If you are stung by a bee, the NHS recommends washing the area with soap and applying a cold compress to reduce swelling. However, if you experience any of the following symptoms, call 999 immediately:

wheezing or difficulty breathing

nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea

a fast heart rate

dizziness or feeling faint

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

confusion, anxiety or agitation