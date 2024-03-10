The 1 Colour Of Towel We Should All Be Buying For The Sake Of Our Hygiene

It’s one of the stranger parts of fitting out a home: which colours do you choose for the essentials? The towels, the tea towels, the cloths, all of that. Should it all match? Do we match them to the rooms? Do we go for patterns or do they age too quickly?

Personally, I tend to go for my favourite colour at that particular time and like any millennial still addicted to Pinterest, mine are sage and lilac at the moment.

However, according to the experts at Better Homes and Garden, there is actually a right answer to this question and we’ll give you a hint: almost every hotel you’ve ever stayed in likely swears by it.

So, what is the best towel colour to buy?

Well, put simply, white!

Listen, I can already hear the laughter from parents of young children and those who love a bit of fake tan but, in a small twist, the dirt and make-up stains that you’re thinking of? Them showing up so clearly is EXACTLY why you should invest in white towels.

White towels being as light as they are means that you’ll have a better idea of when you should wash your towels, what kind of dirt is lingering on them, and plan sufficiently around this.

The risk with darker, coloured towels isn’t only that they hide the dirt and grime but that washing them at a higher temperature risks colour fading over a shorter period of time.

However, with white towels, they can be washed at higher temperatures without worry. Additionally, according to Biological health services, temperatures between 60 and 90 degrees are the most effective at killing fungi in towels.

Lovely.

The best way to wash white towels

According to Real Simple, the best way to wash white towels is by using hot water, detergent, and a non-chlorine bleach or natural fabric brightener according to package directions.