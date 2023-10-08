This Is What An Emotional Hangover Feels Like

Do you ever find yourself feeling completely emotionally depleted the morning after an intense event or conversation?

If this rings a bell, it’s known as an “emotional hangover” and, according to experts, they can persist for up to a week after said event.

These can happen to anybody but, according to clinical social worker Kaytee Gillis, they’re often more severe for people who are highly sensitive, introverted or struggling with a social anxiety disorder.

Emotional hangovers can be incredibly impactful. In fact, studies have shown they often mimic the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Why do we get emotional hangovers?

As much as it may seem that these only occur as a result of difficult situations, you can get an emotional hangover after something as joyful and memorable as a wedding.

Simply put, an emotional hangover occurs as a result of experiencing overwhelming emotions – good or bad!

Speaking to therapy experts Choosing Therapy, social worker Elise Robinson said: “Emotional hangovers are not wholly negative. We can experience really similar reactions from intensely positive moments in life too, like weddings, job promotions, concerts, or vacations.” Post holiday blues, anyone?

Robinson added: “The human body is not meant to handle endless amounts of high-intensity emotions for extended periods of time.”

According to Gillis, common symptoms of an emotional hangover include:

Muscle tension

Headaches or other physical ailments

Feelings of guilt or remorse

Sadness

Fatigue

Irritability

Feeling drained or burned out.

How to recover from an emotional hangover

Mental health experts at Talkspace recommend the following steps to anybody experiencing an emotional hangover:

Eat a good meal. Avoid anything that could trigger anxiety such as high-sugar foods and alcohol. Try leafy greens and other healthy choices instead.

Get some exercise. It’s probably the last thing you want to do but after only five minutes of exercise, you’ll feel the benefits. Remember that exercise can also be as simple as walking or yoga.

Write down your thoughts. Getting them down on paper can help you process them.

Speak to trusted friends and family about how you’re feeling.

And lastly, be patient with yourself. As Talkspace said: “It’s normal, it’s science, and it’s just your brain doing its job!”

Help and support: