This Is What Energy Drinks Do To Your Body

Children in the UK consume more energy drinks than in any other country in Europe and new government plans could see under-16s banned from purchasing them, including popular brands such as Red Bull, Monster and Relentless. As a nation, we are hooked. We now consume 679 million litres of energy drinks a year and sales of the beverage are worth more than £2 billion. It might help give us a jolt when tiredness hits, but what else do we know about the drinks and their impact on the body?

Evgeny Bagautdinov via Getty Images

Experts agree that having the occasional energy drink is unlikely to cause harm to most people, however drinking it excessively carries potential risks. Generally speaking, adults shouldn’t have more than 400mg of caffeine a day, according to Dr Luke Powles, associate clinical director at Bupa UK. This equates to about four cups of coffee. For children and adolescents the recommended amount is far less (although there’s no official set guideline). Pregnant women, meanwhile, should have less than 300mg per day, according to the World Health Organisation, which suggests high caffeine intake is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage and low birth weight. Energy drinks tend to mainly impact the head and heart. “Our tolerance to caffeine and energy stimulants is different,” says Dr Powles. “However, if you’ve had too much, in the short term, your heart rate is likely to increase which can make you feel irritable, anxious, light-headed and give you palpitations. “The stimulant effect can also cause headaches and make it difficult for you to fall asleep.” Too much caffeine can also cause high blood pressure in some people, which can put strain on the kidneys and, in rare cases, convulsions and death could occur, says Dr Nitin Shori, a registered GP and medical director of the Pharmacy2u online doctor service. There have been multiple past reports of people having fatal heart attacks and strokes in relation to high consumption of caffeine, including from energy drinks.