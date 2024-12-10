This Is What It Means To Identify As Abrosexual, And How To Tell If You Are

As we learn more about sexuality and gender and how fluid they can be, more sexualities are getting long overdue awareness, such as demisexuality and queerness.

Now, abrosexuality has been gaining traction with Google Trends reporting that the term has been seeing ripples of popularity in 2024, after virtually nothing prior to 2020.

That being said, if you’ve found that you can’t quite place your sexual orientation and find that it even fluctuates, you may actually be abrosexual.

Let’s break it down — what is abrosexuality?

According to the sex and relationships experts over at Grindr: “Abrosexuality is a fluid sexual orientation characterised by changes in sexual attraction over time. An abrosexual person may be attracted to different genders at different times.

“Their desires can vary from week to week, day to day, or even within the same day. This fluidity distinguishes abrosexuality from more static orientations and allows individuals to embrace a dynamic relationship with their attractions.”

The experts also made it clear that while there are useful terms like ‘bicurious’ for people who aren’t sure about their sexual orientation, there is no uncertainty with abrosexuals but instead an acceptance that their preferences can and do change when it comes to who they’re attracted to.

How to know if you’re abrosexual?

According to Healthline, these are some of the signs that you may be abrosexual:

You might feel attracted to men and only men on one day, and then to women and only women the next day

You might feel attracted to people of all genders, and after a few weeks, feel that you’re only attracted to people of one specific gender

You might find yourself experiencing little to no sexual attraction, and months later, notice that you’re starting to feel sexual attraction for people of all gender identities

You might be a man who is heterosexual, but after a few years, find that you are starting to feel sexual attraction for men

Healthline also added that there is no ‘right’ way to be abrosexual.