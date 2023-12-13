This Is What Lily Allen Really Thinks Of Her 2013 ‘Christmas’ Song

Lily Allen Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Over the weekend, it was revealed by the Official Charts Company that Lily Allen’s cover of Somewhere Only We Know is the biggest Christmas song of the 21st century by a British artist.

Originally released in November 2013 and chosen as the song for that year’s John Lewis Christmas advert, Lily’s rendition went straight to number one, and marked her first solo musical release in four years.

The song is a sweet, heartfelt cover of the early 2000′s hit and it obviously has continued to strike a nerve with the nation, judging from the stats. But as for Lily herself? Not so much.

What Lily Allen thought of Somewhere Only We Know single

Speaking on TV show Reply or Deny in 2021, Lily was asked which song she hated performing and she admitted: “I really hate singing Somewhere Only We Know. It’s just so not me, and reminds me of a really dead time in my life.”

“It was everywhere and it didn’t really work with the rest of what I was doing creatively at the time. It was number one for four weeks and people would be like, ‘Sing the song’,” she continued. “I just hate it, it’s horrible.”

Yikes.

Lily Allen even went as far as having the song removed from Radio 1′s system

She hated the song so much, in fact, that in 2014, she asked BBC Radio 1′s then-Breakfast host Nick Grimshaw to take it off the system. The host later joked that the station did as Lily requested because “she can’t stand it and neither can you”.

Whatever, I thought it was pretty.