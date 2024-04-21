This Is What Truly Inclusive Glam Looks Like

DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images Clélia Rodrigues, who was born with arthrogryposis, applies eye makeup to a client in her salon in Visconde do Rio Branco, Brazil, on March 7, 2023. Rodrigues, whose condition limits her arm movements, has become a successful makeup artist with a large following on social media.

Historically, the global beauty industry has never been a titan of diversity and representation — not when it comes to race, skin colour, gender, body type or ability. From who we see on beauty campaigns to how products are designed, ableism has been a huge problem.

As a disabled teenager, I yearned for my identity to be represented in the mainstream beauty world. Now, as a grown disabled woman, I am still wishing for the same thing. Though the evolution of social media has been instrumental in encouraging inclusivity in the industry by providing platforms for anybody with talent and charisma, I still don’t see enough disabled beauty content creators getting their shine.



This isn’t totally shocking — the beauty industry has just begun to factor in diversity. And, unfortunately, there are so many ableist norms and assumptions about what audiences want and need that we’re all in a chokehold.

The reality is that excluding disabled people from images and conversations around beauty prohibits us from imagining ourselves as beautiful and loved. We need to address the deeply rooted societal stigma against having a disability and looking “different.” This means creating and marketing makeup products that are easier for disabled people to use and by amplifying the voices of disabled leaders in the field.

In a small step toward inclusion, some beauty brands have released products, such as these flexible, easy-to-grip brushes by Kohl Kreatives and the recently unveiled motorised lipstick applicator by Lancôme, that help make makeup more accessible.

It also means amplifying the voices of disabled leaders in the field. Here are five of my favourite disabled makeup artists who use social media to share their love for glam and their unique application techniques, where the beauty community and the disability community intersect:

Clélia Rodrigues

Clélia is a Brazilian makeup artist who was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition that causes severe stiffness in the joints. Unable to use her hands, Clélia uses her mouth to hold her makeup brushes to apply stunning, colourful looks on her clients. Thriving with this technique, Clélia has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Briel Adams-Wheatley

Born without arms and legs due to Hanhart syndrome, a rare condition that causes limb malformation, Briel taught herself how to apply makeup by positioning her brushes between her shoulder and a table, then manoeuvring her face against it. Her ingenuity, penchant for glam and bubbly personality have gained Briel more than 4.6 million followers on TikTok.

Unfortunately, not all of the attention Briel, who is based in Salt Lake City, receives is positive. “If you had asked me this question a year ago, I would be crying in my room,” she says when I ask her about the negativity that sometimes comes her way. “But I’ve learned so much and gained so much confidence in who I am and knowing that those who try and bully or trolled me online don’t know me... they only get to see a short little glimpse of my life.” Briel says she knows who she is and has a strong network around her — and that’s all she needs to keep doing what she does.

Paola Garcia

Since Paola’s hand function is impaired by cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle tone, movement and coordination, she got creative when it came to applying makeup (her pages showcase her day-to-day routines). Yet that’s only a part of why she’s engaged her supportive audience. Clips of her daily life on YouTube and on TikTok, which include getting ready for work and just talking about her interactions with people reacting to her disability, showcase how she navigates her person and professional life with honesty and positivity.

Tess Daly

Tess, who creates content on fashion and beauty, has spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes muscles throughout the body to weaken. The British style influencer is, above all, refreshingly open about receiving 24/7 care as a disabled person. This is a huge deal, given the persisting stigma around having caregivers.

Claudia Scanlon

Claudia, who was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that has left her with incredibly fragile skin and fused fingers, started experimenting with makeup when she was 13. Since then, the Dubliner has gotten certified and started working as a professional makeup artist but has been struggling to find full-time employment.