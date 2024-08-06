This Is Why Flight Turbulence Seems To Be Getting Worse

If you’re a frequent flyer, you’re probably no stranger to turbulence.

It’s usually completely harmless and over before you know it but it can be very dangerous and this year alone, one person died and 18 people were injured after a London-Singapore flight experienced some turbulence.

While turbulence was once something we considered to be a rarity, experts reckon we can expect more of it in the coming years thanks to climate change.

How climate change is already making turbulence worse

In news none of us want to hear, it really is only going to get worse from here.

Researchers from the University of Reading found that a doubling of carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere could cause light turbulence to increase by roughly 59%, moderate turbulence by 4% and moderate-to-severe turbulence by 127%.

Additionally, a 2019 study in Nature found that climate change is already adding to turbulence via an increase in what’s known as the vertical shear in the North Atlantic jet stream.

If that wasn’t enough, a study just last year published in Geophysical Research Letters used 21 different turbulence calculations to determine whether turbulence got worse between 1979 and 2020.

The researchers found “clear evidence” of large clear-air turbulence increases in certain parts of the world.

Speaking to the BBC, Professor Paul Williams from the University of Reading said: “We should be investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems, to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades.”

What to do during turbulence

An expert speaking to National Geographic said: “Stay buckled up, even when the seatbelt light is off, since even a loosely fastened belt will keep you from hitting your head on the overhead bins.