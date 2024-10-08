This Is Why You Need To Put A Sponge In Your Fridge Immediately

Unsplash Unsplash

Fridge-scaping, where people make their fridges look as aesthetically pleasing as possible, is all the rage on TikTok right now. The kids are loving it and you know what, good for them.

However, I have an alternative. Something that those of us that were not blessed with inherent interior design skills can do with minimal effort. Something that might be immediately possible to you: sponge-scaping.

For this hip new trend that I’m trying to make the Next Big Thing, all you’ll need is a fridge and a clean sponge. It can even be a really bright yellow one, to add a pop of colour.

Why should you put a sponge in the fridge?

Good question.

It’s because, if you put a sponge or two in your fruit and veg drawer, you can actually make the produce last a little longer and reduce food waste while you’re at it.

Look at you go.

The reason this works is because those handy sponges soak up the moisture that comes from fruit and veg, which often makes the food go off quicker and also makes your fridge a little bit smelly.

Not only that, the home experts at Taste of Home advise that if you don’t happen to have sponges kicking about, paper towels do the trick, too.

Finally, you know those salad bags you buy with great intentions only to forget about them until it’s too late? No? Just me?

Well, you can make them last longer by opening them up and popping some paper towels in there too, according to the home cook experts at The Kitchn.

How much fruit and veg is wasted per year

According to a study commissioned by Sainsbury’s, a staggering £1.17bn worth of fruit, veg and bread is wasted every year by Brits.

In fact, the average British household throws away nearly three items a week, or 75.6m as a nation.