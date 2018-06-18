This Is Why Your Hay Fever Is So Bad Right Now

Watery eyes, non-stop sniffling, sleepless nights: if you feel like your hay fever couldn’t get any worse right now, you’re not alone.

Thousands of people across the UK are struggling at the moment - and Beverley Adams-Groom, pollen forecaster at University Of Worcester, tells HuffPost UK it’s because the weather’s been so nice recently.

“We had very good conditions for the growth of grasses and other allergenic plants, allowing them to produce very high amounts of pollen,” she explains. “These conditions included plenty of warm temperatures and sufficient rainfall during late April and May. Coupled with that, in many regions we have good weather for pollen dispersal during the in-season period – warm, dry, sunny with breezes.”