This is Why You're So Tired On Your Period

Oh, there’s nothing like the joy of being on your period. The cramps, the mood swings, the acne and the heavy bleeding make your time of the month an unforgettable experience. But, there’s one-period symptom that’s not spoken about enough: period fatigue.

You can’t really explain the tiredness you feel when you’re menstruating. It’s the type of fatigue that makes your whole body feel tired. You could sleep for hours on end and guess what? You still feel absolutely exhausted.

I recently tweeted about my experience with period fatigue and I was taken aback by the number of women who felt the same way. It seems that it’s a pretty common symptom.

But, why do we feel so drained during our time of the month?

Why are we so tired during our period?

“There is still much debate about what causes period fatigue however, experts believe that the occurrence is the result of a drop in the hormones oestrogen and progesterone during the period cycle,” says Dr. Semiya Aziz, who is a General Practitioner in North London.

Aziz also explains that there may be reduced levels of the neurotransmitter Serotonin which can lead to low mood and decreased energy levels.

Other possible causes of period fatigue during your period according to Aziz can be due to:

Low iron levels as they are often secondary to heavy bleeding leading to iron deficiency anaemia. Disturbed sleep due to period pains or mood swings resulting in excessive tiredness Food cravings or indulgences during your period lead to glucose spikes and dips leaving the individual fatigued.

How can we deal with period fatigue?

Dr. Aziz recommends using analgesics such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, to help with pains and cramps which may aid in restful sleep.

Birth control pills can also help to prevent fluctuations in hormonal levels thereby reducing PMS symptoms. “Occasionally doctors may prescribe antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) which can treat both the mental and physical symptoms of PMS,” she tells HuffPost UK.

Additionally, Aziz suggests practicing relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or breathing exercises.

“Overall fostering daily healthy lifestyle measures such as eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, adopting a good sleep routine, and exercising regularly can all help to ensure period fatigue is minimised,” she explains.

When should we be concerned about our period fatigue?

Feeling tired during your period is generally normal, however Dr. Aziz shares that there are certain situations where period fatigue may fail to resolve and you should seek medical advice.

Examples of these situations include:

Times when fatigue does not respond to general healthy lifestyle measures. Where the fatigue begins to interfere with their ability to carry out daily activities When other severe or debilitating PMS symptoms accompany period fatigue, such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) which often needs medical treatment.

What about ovulation fatigue?

Feeling tired on your period is one thing but you can also feel a little sleepy when you ovulate.

“Just before ovulation, the hormone oestrogen peaks and you not only glow but feel radiant and exude confidence,” Dr. Aziz says.

She continues: “However when you’re ovulating, you experience a sudden drop in oestrogen levels (hormonal fatigue) which can cause extreme tiredness as well as sleep problems.”

Additionally, previous studies have shown that low oestrogen causes chronic fatigue and mood disturbances in menopausal women.

Progesterone also gradually increases after ovulation and this hormone has sleep-promoting effects that make women feel more sleepy, according to Aziz.

“Both hormones may contribute to ovulation fatigue in some women hence the tiredness experienced during ovulation,” she says.