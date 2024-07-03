This 'Kindness Rule' Is A Perfect Way To Teach Children How To Be Considerate

Ms. Natalie Ringold @always.upper.elementary

As much as we may enjoy the eternal bluntness that we receive from children, there is a point that we have to teach them the importance of manners and more than that, kindness.

Ms Natalie Ringold, also known on Instagram as @always.upper.elementary, shared a video of her talking to her classroom about her ’30 second kindness rule’.

She said: “If somebody can’t change something about themselves in 30 seconds or less, then you shouldn’t be mentioning it to them.”

Which is something we could all learn from, to be honest.

She gave examples to the children such as untied shoelaces, fuzz on their shirts or a zip that’s come down and said: “If you tell someone something like that, they can change that in 30 seconds or less.”

How to teach children not to point out imperfections

Ringold explained to her class: “If you comment on someone’s hair colour, or hair texture, or hairstyle, or body, they cannot change that in 30 seconds or less.”

Using a tube of toothpaste to emphasise her point, the elementary school teacher explained that if you do say something about somebody that can’t be quickly changed, it’s hard to take it back.

She tried to put the toothpaste back into the tube to convey that it’s too late, it’s out there, all you can do is apologise.

Instead, the teacher encourages her class to choose kindness and consideration whenever possible.

She urged: “Your words have power, your words matter. If you walk out of this room spreading kindness and love to the people around you, that is what truly makes the difference.”

Comedian Mandy Brooke commented on the video saying: “People may not remember what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel.”