This London Bus Proposal Story Is Straight Out Of A Romcom

halbergman via Getty Images A sign showing all the busses that stop at the bus stop next to Trafalgar Square in London, England

When it comes to love and relationships, very few people actually step up to make that grand gesture. The thing is, these gestures don’t even have to be grand in scale, they can be grand in sentiment and still make all the difference.

Like this random bus stop proposal that could be something straight out of a romcom.

BBC Radio 4 presenter Nuala McGovern caught a very cute proposal message while waiting for her bus.

The message was tactfully inserted into the timetable of the stops the bus would take between Archway Station and London Bridge Station.

The message said: “Charlotte, seven years ago we met at this bus stop. Now, will you marry me?”

McGovern posted about this beautiful act of love on Twitter, wondering whether Charlotte said yes and if she and her significant other managed to get their happy ending.

I went to take the bus today - this was inserted in the timetable at the bus stop…..what happened Charlotte???? 💍?? I need to know. pic.twitter.com/ZboZZf376B — Nuala McGovern (@BBCNuala) March 15, 2023

The post quickly went viral, and because the internet is an absurd place where word gets around very quickly, it managed to reach the person who was behind the epic grand gesture.

This beautiful proposal was crafted by comedian Rory O’Keeffe, and he provided an update in the replies of the tweet, revealing that Charlotte had indeed said yes when he proposed all the way back in May 2022, making every romantic collectively sigh in “I wish that was me,” while side eyeing their significant others.

He even provided a picture of Charlotte in front of the bus stop, with a huge smile on her face as she flashes her engagement ring to the camera.

Naturally, Twitter flooded him with their congratulations and well wishes, praising him for the creative and sentimental way of proposing.