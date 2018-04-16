ITV’s line-up of daytime shows got a new home on Monday (16 April), as ‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘This Morning’, ‘Lorraine’ and ‘Loose Women’ came live from Television Centre for the very first time. The hit series were forced out of their previous studios at ITV’s former headquarters on London’s Southbank due to redevelopment, leaving bosses to hunt for a new location. Luckily, they found one in the shape of the refurbished Television Centre in White City in west London, which the BBC originally owned up until it was sold to developers in 2013. With the move came a number of on-air changes for the shows, with some proving more popular than others... ‘This Morning’

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay AFTER: This Morning's new set in Television Centre

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay BEFORE: What 'This Morning' looked like in its previous home at The London Studios

ITV’s former home on the Southbank meant ‘This Morning’ benefited from its iconic view of the Thames, but with the show moving five miles across town, it risked losing it. However, through the magic of TV, bosses brought the backdrop with them and make a replica of the old studio, complete with ‘windows’ overlooking the Southbank. While the rest of the set remained largely unchanged, viewers commented on the “fake”-looking view, also noting how oddly lit the set-up seemed now that the studio doesn’t benefit from outside light:

The fake window lighting in the new set is migraine inducing! Think the brightness needs reducing slightly. It all looks so fake. Such a shame you couldn't have found a studio with natural lighting #newset #televisioncentre @Schofe @hollywills @thismorning — Miss.N.R (@njr381) April 16, 2018

can’t cope with lighting in the new studio! #ThisMorning — Kathy 🌸 (@prettykitty_) April 16, 2018

The lighting on This Morning is awful in the new studio, giving me a migraine just watching — Rachel🌻 (@_rellam) April 16, 2018

Studio lighting does seem to be be a lot darker than the previous studio? Esp on holly & Phil Or is it just me? #thismorning — jack™ (@jackthorington) April 16, 2018

Oh it looks virtually identical to the old studio then, apart from the fake windows, of course. #ThisMorning — Michael (@MichaelM238) April 16, 2018

The new This Morning set is really unsettling without a real window. Everyone's colouring seems off. — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 16, 2018

#thismorning

Bushes outside window look a bit overexposed..everything fake..

Probably a stage hand behind it leaning on a brush — Wat Evernext (@WEvernext) April 16, 2018

Others complimented the production team for almost not being able to tell the difference between the two sets:

I have a sneaky suspicion that @hollywills and @Schofe are having us on. The new @thismorning studio looks just like the old one. Looks good neither the less — . (@photo_blackwell) April 16, 2018

What a great job you've done "taking the view of #ThisMorning studio with us by the magic of television" as promised!!! 👏 Looks fab, shiny and new! 😍 That little table could be for Deirdre to sit at when outlining her topic and asking for calls. Good Luck in your new home! 🏡💞 — Huriye (@Huriye) April 16, 2018

Everyone has done a great job making the new #ThisMorning studio look identical to the old one. However with no natural light it is lit so much more and therefore a lot brighter. Overall it leaves me feeling cold. Have to get used to it I suppose. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Holly Lover (@HollyWillsLover) April 16, 2018

‘Loose Women’

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay ALL NEW: 'Loose Women' now has an arena-type setting

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay FAMILIAR: The old 'Loose Women' set up

‘Loose Women’ received a whole new look as it moved into TC2 at Television Centre, continuing to share a studio with ‘Lorraine’ as it had done in Studio 3 at ITV’s old HQ. Gone are the stools and the TV plasma behind the panel, with the new round set featuring a giant ‘LW’ and a raised audience area. However, the new colour scheme appeared to be way too much for some:

Think I actually just gagged at the new Loose Women set. — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 16, 2018

The new @loosewomen set is awful! Dreadful garish colours.... how did they get it so wrong?! #loosewomen — Matt Shaw (@Shaw91Matt) April 16, 2018

Having a paracetamol for lunch because the new #LooseWomen set is giving me a headache. pic.twitter.com/HiWYYrRQeQ — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) April 16, 2018

Think the new studio colours for #LooseWomen are hideous. Don't think I'll be watching it. It will give me a migraine. Awful. — Trina (@TrinaNeale) April 16, 2018

Migraine central with the new #LooseWomen set 🤢🤮🤕 Awful!! — ℂℒᎯℐℛℰ ℰⅅᏇᎯℛⅅЅ ❤️ (@claire3979) April 16, 2018

Really not liking the @loosewomen new set - way too bright and too much going on at once 🤯🙉👎🏻 - looks too old fashioned #nolikey — Jamie Lee (@jamielee724) April 16, 2018

@loosewomen new garish set is horrendous it is literally hurting my eyes my two least favourite colours together cant even watch it — Kelsie (@KelsieKem) April 16, 2018

‘Good Morning Britain’

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay REVAMPED: 'Good Morning Britain' had a refresh thanks to the studio move

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay FORMER HOME: 'GMB' was filmed in Studio 5 at The London Studios

Having been located in Studio 5 at The London Studios, ‘Good Morning Britain’ now actually shares TC3 with ‘This Morning’, with the sets positioned at either end of the room. The breakfast show’s new set was more of a refresh than a complete overhaul though, still feeling decidedly ‘GMB’. However, there’s the addition of a ‘news wall’ behind the presenters, which Piers Morgan has already been abusing, as well as a new weather desk for Laura Tobin. In all, the changes seemed to go down rather well with those watching:

The @GMB new set looks stunning - and even responds to the click of @piersmorgan fingers - I hope @susannareid100 has an equivalent trick - well done @NeilThompson62 @errongordon pic.twitter.com/RwEG6lpBfX — Robin Britton (@robinbrittonITV) April 16, 2018

I'd say #GMB are definitely the winners of the studio move. Great looking set! Not too dissimilar from the last one but looks much sharper. — Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) April 16, 2018

Loved watching @GMB today from their brand new studio in Television Centre. Great job creating the new set and I'm sure there will be many quality programmes coming from their new home. — JARRAD JOHNSON (@JarradJohnson) April 16, 2018

Love the new look @gmb looks like ITV have emptied their bank account on the fancy new set. Money well spent! 👍⭐️♥️ — Daf Farr-Jones (@Daf_FJ) April 16, 2018

I’m gonna say it the new set feels much bigger and cleaner #GMB — TV Reality (@Tv_reality93) April 16, 2018

Love the new set @GMB this morning, A nice refreshing change but i don't know if the viewers have noticed or it's just me but are @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 just a tad bit more chirpy this morning? — James Campton (@jcampton1) April 16, 2018

‘Lorraine’

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay UPDATED: 'Lorraine' has not been forgotten about in the move to TVC

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay COLD: Lorraine's old set had been criticised for being too blue for the morning

Lorraine was (finally) back from her holiday and had a whole new set to enjoy, including the addition of a new parting plasma screen, allowing her and her guests to make a grand entrance. And like sister show ‘GMB’, the new studio got a big thumbs up:

The old #Lorraine set was awful and genuinely one of the worst sets I've ever seen so the new one could only be better than that, and it is. — Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) April 16, 2018

Lorraine's new set feels like a home again, instead of the chat show set they introduced in September. They've switched cool blue for sunshine yellow. https://t.co/4jNfEwYbai — Joey Knock (@JoeyKnock) April 16, 2018

So fresh and spring like. Love the new look 👍😁🌻💐 — Mags Gibb (@MagzyG1963) April 16, 2018

Lorraine's studio looks incredibly fresh - looking forward to watching it back on the itv player when I get home. — Dan Whitehouse 🎗 (@danwwhitehouse) April 16, 2018

ITV’s daytime shows air weekdays, begining with ‘Good Morning Britain’ at 6am, ‘Lorraine’ at 8.30am, ‘This Morning’ at 10.30am and ‘Loose Women’ at 12.30pm.