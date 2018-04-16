ITV’s line-up of daytime shows got a new home on Monday (16 April), as ‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘This Morning’, ‘Lorraine’ and ‘Loose Women’ came live from Television Centre for the very first time.
The hit series were forced out of their previous studios at ITV’s former headquarters on London’s Southbank due to redevelopment, leaving bosses to hunt for a new location.
Luckily, they found one in the shape of the refurbished Television Centre in White City in west London, which the BBC originally owned up until it was sold to developers in 2013.
With the move came a number of on-air changes for the shows, with some proving more popular than others...
‘This Morning’
ITV’s former home on the Southbank meant ‘This Morning’ benefited from its iconic view of the Thames, but with the show moving five miles across town, it risked losing it.
However, through the magic of TV, bosses brought the backdrop with them and make a replica of the old studio, complete with ‘windows’ overlooking the Southbank.
While the rest of the set remained largely unchanged, viewers commented on the “fake”-looking view, also noting how oddly lit the set-up seemed now that the studio doesn’t benefit from outside light:
Others complimented the production team for almost not being able to tell the difference between the two sets:
‘Loose Women’
‘Loose Women’ received a whole new look as it moved into TC2 at Television Centre, continuing to share a studio with ‘Lorraine’ as it had done in Studio 3 at ITV’s old HQ.
Gone are the stools and the TV plasma behind the panel, with the new round set featuring a giant ‘LW’ and a raised audience area.
However, the new colour scheme appeared to be way too much for some:
‘Good Morning Britain’
Having been located in Studio 5 at The London Studios, ‘Good Morning Britain’ now actually shares TC3 with ‘This Morning’, with the sets positioned at either end of the room.
The breakfast show’s new set was more of a refresh than a complete overhaul though, still feeling decidedly ‘GMB’. However, there’s the addition of a ‘news wall’ behind the presenters, which Piers Morgan has already been abusing, as well as a new weather desk for Laura Tobin.
In all, the changes seemed to go down rather well with those watching:
‘Lorraine’
Lorraine was (finally) back from her holiday and had a whole new set to enjoy, including the addition of a new parting plasma screen, allowing her and her guests to make a grand entrance.
And like sister show ‘GMB’, the new studio got a big thumbs up:
ITV’s daytime shows air weekdays, begining with ‘Good Morning Britain’ at 6am, ‘Lorraine’ at 8.30am, ‘This Morning’ at 10.30am and ‘Loose Women’ at 12.30pm.