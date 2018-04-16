All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/04/2018 18:10 BST

    'This Morning', 'Loose Women' And Good Morning Britain's New Studios Get Very Mixed Reviews From Viewers

    ITV was forced out of The London Studios last week.

    ITV’s line-up of daytime shows got a new home on Monday (16 April), as ‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘This Morning’, ‘Lorraine’ and ‘Loose Women’ came live from Television Centre for the very first time. 

    The hit series were forced out of their previous studios at ITV’s former headquarters on London’s Southbank due to redevelopment, leaving bosses to hunt for a new location. 

    Luckily, they found one in the shape of the refurbished Television Centre in White City in west London, which the BBC originally owned up until it was sold to developers in 2013. 

    With the move came a number of on-air changes for the shows, with some proving more popular than others...

    ‘This Morning’

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    AFTER: This Morning's new set in Television Centre
    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    BEFORE: What 'This Morning' looked like in its previous home at The London Studios

    ITV’s former home on the Southbank meant ‘This Morning’ benefited from its iconic view of the Thames, but with the show moving five miles across town, it risked losing it. 

    However, through the magic of TV, bosses brought the backdrop with them and make a replica of the old studio, complete with ‘windows’ overlooking the Southbank. 

    While the rest of the set remained largely unchanged, viewers commented on the “fake”-looking view, also noting how oddly lit the set-up seemed now that the studio doesn’t benefit from outside light:

    Others complimented the production team for almost not being able to tell the difference between the two sets: 

    ‘Loose Women’

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    ALL NEW: 'Loose Women' now has an arena-type setting
    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    FAMILIAR: The old 'Loose Women' set up

    ‘Loose Women’ received a whole new look as it moved into TC2 at Television Centre, continuing to share a studio with ‘Lorraine’ as it had done in Studio 3 at ITV’s old HQ. 

    Gone are the stools and the TV plasma behind the panel, with the new round set featuring a giant ‘LW’ and a raised audience area. 

    However, the new colour scheme appeared to be way too much for some: 

    ‘Good Morning Britain’

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    REVAMPED: 'Good Morning Britain' had a refresh thanks to the studio move
    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    FORMER HOME: 'GMB' was filmed in Studio 5 at The London Studios

    Having been located in Studio 5 at The London Studios, ‘Good Morning Britain’ now actually shares TC3 with ‘This Morning’, with the sets positioned at either end of the room. 

    The breakfast show’s new set was more of a refresh than a complete overhaul though, still feeling decidedly ‘GMB’. However, there’s the addition of a ‘news wall’ behind the presenters, which Piers Morgan has already been abusing, as well as a new weather desk for Laura Tobin.

    In all, the changes seemed to go down rather well with those watching: 

    ‘Lorraine’

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    UPDATED: 'Lorraine' has not been forgotten about in the move to TVC
    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    COLD: Lorraine's old set had been criticised for being too blue for the morning

    Lorraine was (finally) back from her holiday and had a whole new set to enjoy, including the addition of a new parting plasma screen, allowing her and her guests to make a grand entrance. 

    And like sister show ‘GMB’, the new studio got a big thumbs up: 

    ITV’s daytime shows air weekdays, begining with ‘Good Morning Britain’ at 6am, ‘Lorraine’ at 8.30am, ‘This Morning’ at 10.30am and ‘Loose Women’ at 12.30pm. 

    READ MORE:

    This Morning's Most Memorable Moments
    MORE:uktvdaytime tvthis morningLoose Womengood morning britainITVlorraineThe London Studiostelevision centre

    Conversations